Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Edward Jones cut Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.90.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,984.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.8% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.4% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

