Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Hospitality Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hospitality Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of HPT opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

