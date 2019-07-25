Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,948 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $80,673,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $43,947,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 785,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 415,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 650,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 402,432 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 1,511,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,224. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.33, a PEG ratio of 90.94 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

