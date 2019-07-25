Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Portland General Electric worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

POR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.69. 226,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,059. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

