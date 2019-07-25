Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $117.13. 5,958,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,645. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.