Howland Capital Management LLC Has $15.48 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 344,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,684,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,906,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,586 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.24. 73,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,470. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.26. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

