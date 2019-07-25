Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,677. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $102.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

