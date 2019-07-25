Howland Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,729. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

