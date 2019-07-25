Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in SYSCO by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

SYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.37. 80,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

