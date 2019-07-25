HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 155,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,177. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

