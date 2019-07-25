Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.91.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$388.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,284,358.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

