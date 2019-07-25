Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,333 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. HP comprises about 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 385,515 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 618.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 76,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,225. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.