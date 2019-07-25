Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 120.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Textron by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 26,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,281. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.40%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

