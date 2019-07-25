Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $403,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,264. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

