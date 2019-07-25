Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

LLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

LLL stock remained flat at $$245.17 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,744,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.50%. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

