Hudson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 180,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,545,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

