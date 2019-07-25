Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,351 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 249,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

