Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 254,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 281,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.8% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 120,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,775. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

