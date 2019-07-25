Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.45, approximately 80 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTUS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter.

