Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up approximately 2.5% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,613,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,890,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,575. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

