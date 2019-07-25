IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. IBERIABANK posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

IBKC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.98. 199,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In related news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,292,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $335,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,862 shares of company stock worth $2,669,593. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,504,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 279.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 592,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

