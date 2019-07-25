IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.49 Million

Brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $657.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $634.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.44.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total value of $12,582,523.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,980,919.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,423 shares of company stock worth $16,055,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,048,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,229,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,210,000 after acquiring an additional 93,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,267,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 866,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 93,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,368. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.