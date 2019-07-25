IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $155.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.88.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total transaction of $12,582,523.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,947 shares in the company, valued at $26,980,919.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 55.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 444,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $173.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

