IDEX Membership 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,995.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $245.94 or 0.02459409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $491,887.00 and $4,995.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.57 or 0.05855183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.