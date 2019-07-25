IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. IDEX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.78-5.85 EPS.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.23. 444,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,158. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.44.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total value of $12,582,523.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares in the company, valued at $26,980,919.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total transaction of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,423 shares of company stock worth $16,055,566 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.