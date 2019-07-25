IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Lane sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $444,682.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $283.56. The stock had a trading volume of 259,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

