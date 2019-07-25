IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,966 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.14.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total value of $8,693,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.95. 838,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,826. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $212.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

