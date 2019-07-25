IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,169 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.51. 267,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,775. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.99.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

