IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.03. 2,046,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,500. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock valued at $83,722,711. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

