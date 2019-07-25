IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $522,489,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

