IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $317,444,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,330,000 after purchasing an additional 849,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.36. 135,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,324. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

