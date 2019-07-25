IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,767. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $284.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

