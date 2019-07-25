IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in IHS Markit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,349. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $9,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,607.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,701,600. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

