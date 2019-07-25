ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 9,100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.81.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImageWare Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.