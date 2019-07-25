Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

IMMU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $11,332,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,976,078 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,902 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Immunomedics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 851,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at $190,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 177.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,867,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Immunomedics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,312,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,167. Immunomedics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

