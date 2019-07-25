IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Down 8%

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, 108,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 109,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of $35.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMPACT Silver Corp will post 0.0197403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.