Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

