Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 366,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 27.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,421,000 after acquiring an additional 117,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 627,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 732,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.