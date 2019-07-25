ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €11.50 ($13.37) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.29 ($15.46).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

