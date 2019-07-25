Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.40. 874,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.39. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $74.98 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after buying an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Ingevity by 13.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 525,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,699,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

