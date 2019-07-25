Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,999.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $356,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.07. 71,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,428. Innospec has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

