Insider Buying: Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £106.32 in Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £106.32 ($138.93).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 892.51. Britvic Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

BVIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Britvic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.58 ($12.29).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

