Insider Buying: Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Purchases $10,630.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,630.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GOOD opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

