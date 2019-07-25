Insider Buying: Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Director Acquires 180,582 Shares of Stock

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Director James J. Bochnowski purchased 180,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JAGX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 213,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39. Jaguar Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 372.84% and a negative net margin of 667.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

