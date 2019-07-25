Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $37,460.50 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $764.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,460.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $768.84 per share, for a total transaction of $37,673.16.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 157 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $769.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,809.93.

On Monday, July 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $795.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,955.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $798.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,109.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $797.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,879.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $810.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $798.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,933.50.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $793.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,687.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $799.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.50.

On Friday, June 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $795.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,762.00.

TPL stock opened at $746.20 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $409.00 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $770.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 132.12% and a net margin of 162.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,001,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 910.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

