Insider Selling: Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) VP Sells $76,180.00 in Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $76,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Peabody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of Astronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $121,290.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $77,420.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $87,560.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $82,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.11. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

