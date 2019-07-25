Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $354,480.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,221.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,669,000 after purchasing an additional 283,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

