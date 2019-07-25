Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.