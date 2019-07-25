Insider Selling: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Sells C$17,550.00 in Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Matthew Pickard sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$17,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,749.50.

SBB opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.24 million and a PE ratio of -49.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

