Insider Selling: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) EVP Sells $547,268.80 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $547,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $75.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

